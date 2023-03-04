"I don't see that happening" - Current WWE Superstar discusses a first-time ever match with John Cena at WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Austin Theory feels John Cena will not show up at WrestleMania to face him.

Cena will return to Monday Night RAW this week in Boston, MA. With WrestleMania just around the corner, rumors are rampant on whether Mr. Hustle Loyalty and Respect will have a match on the card of the Show of Shows.

In an exclusive interview with Inside the Ropes, Theory suggested that The Cenation Leader is well past his prime. The US Champion detailed that given Cena's packed Hollywood schedule, it is very unlikely that the 16-time Champion will show up to face him at WrestleMania.

"Having such a big WrestleMania at Hollywood, the biggest WrestleMania we've ever had, this is going to be the chance for me to take that United States Championship and really showcase it in the match that I'm in. And everybody has thoughts. Istit going to be John Cena? Me personally, I don't think he would face me at WrestleMania. I don't think John Cena is going to show up with his schedule. He's the past now, man. It's just what it is. I don't see that happening." [From 1:58 - 2:34]

You can watch the full video here:

Austin Theory welcomed all challengers other than John Cena

During the same conversation, Theory also mentioned that in the absence of John Cena, some other superstar could emerge out of the shadows to face him. He even suggested that it could be someone that the WWE Universe has never seen before.

"Anybody else that's out there? Maybe we have somebody that we've never seen before in the WWE that shows up. Maybe they want some of Austin Theory. Maybe they want some of that Hollywood WrestleMania and try to take home that United States Championship." [From 2:38 - 2:53]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC John Cena is BACK this week on Raw John Cena is BACK this week on Raw 🔥 https://t.co/Sf44Dc9Wac

With Cena returning this Monday Night on RAW, it will be interesting to see if Theory confronts the Franchise Player of WWE and whether this leads to the start of a new rivalry.

Who would you like to see Austin Theory defend his United States Championship against? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Inside the Ropes and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes