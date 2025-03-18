  • home icon
  • "I see nothing wrong with it" - 26-year-old female WWE star sides with John Cena after his scathing RAW promo

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 18, 2025 06:20 GMT
John Cena cut a scathing promo on RAW (Image via WWE.com)
John Cena opened this week's episode of WWE RAW and cut a scathing promo in the ring. NXT star Jaida Parker shared her thoughts on the segment in a recent interview.

The Cenation Leader said he was in an abusive relationship with the fans for over two decades, and he had enough of the way they treated him. He also called them selfish and revealed that he hated the invisible jokes people had been making about him for 15+ years. The crowd in Brussels, Belgium, absolutely jeered at him.

In a recent appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Jaida Parker said she agreed wholeheartedly with what John Cena said and that she even felt like tweeting about it.

"I really wanted to tweet, 'I see nothing wrong with what he's saying.' I see nothing wrong with it because everybody has been in that situation, and I understand where he's coming from. People are ungrateful. You do one thing, and one minute they praise you; you do the next, and they boo you. So it's like, I'm not here to please you. I had a purpose before you had an opinion at the end of the day. If you don't like that, talk to your mama about it because I ain't got the time," said Parker. [25:50-26:13]
The Miz on John Cena's comment about the invisible joke

It has been a running meme on social media to pretend not to see the 16-time world champion whenever he appeared in a photo or video. This all started with his "You can't see me" catchphrase.

While John Cena said he never found it funny, The Miz wrote on X/Twitter that he felt the opposite.

"I know Cena said in his promo tonight that being the butt of an invisible joke is not funny but this is still pretty funny to me. #WWERaw @WWE @netflix."
John Cena's next match will take place at WrestleMania 41, where he will challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit No-Contest Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Neda Ali
