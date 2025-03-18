John Cena's former rival responds to his comments on RAW; takes a shot at The Cenation Leader 

John Cena addressed the fans for the first time since his heel turn on WWE RAW tonight. His former rival has now responded to his comments.

Ad

John Cena and The Miz are no strangers to one another. They have feuded against each other on several occasions in the past. Tonight on RAW, Cena addressed the WWE Universe and stated that his "You can't see me" has been used as part of many jokes and memes and he did not like it.

Following the show, The Miz decided to poke the bear by sharing an old clip of him interviewing an invisible Cena.

Ad

Trending

He captioned the clip as follows:

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"I know Cena said in his promo tonight that being the butt of an invisible joke is not funny but this is still pretty funny to me. #WWERaw @WWE @netflix."

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H reacted to the John Cena and Cody Rhodes segment on WWE RAW

After John Cena made the shocking decision to turn heel and attack Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, fans have been waiting to hear an explanation from The Cenation Leader. Tonight on the red brand, Cena kicked off the show to a chorus of boos from the crowd.

Ad

He lashed out at the fans saying that he has been in a toxic relationship with them for the past 25 years and he was done. He also said that he is breaking up with the fans as he does not care about them. Cody Rhodes interrupted him and asked Cena to bring the version of him fans have adored for years to WrestleMania 41 instead of this whiny version.

Following this segment, Triple H took to social media to praise the segment calling it must watch.

Ad

"As MUST WATCH as it gets!! #WWERAW in Brussels is on fire," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's post on X:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what happens next in this storyline on The Road to WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback