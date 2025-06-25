"I sent you a gift" - Bianca Belair receives a message from her 'house invader' ahead of WWE Night of Champions

  • home icon
By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jun 25, 2025 13:51 GMT
Bianca Belair is a former WWE Women's Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently posted about her wedding anniversary with SmackDown star and husband, Montez Ford. The EST received a message from her former friend, Naomi, on her Instagram post.

Bianca Belair and Naomi have been in a heated feud since the latter was revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker. On the May 30, 2025 edition of SmackDown, The EST returned to WWE TV after a long hiatus due to an injury she suffered at WWE WrestleMania 41. On the blue show, The Glow tried to mend her relationship with Belair, but later revealed that while the former Women's Champion was away from television and ignoring her calls and messages, she broke into her house while no one was there.

The EST recently took to Instagram to wish her husband, Montez Ford, a happy wedding anniversary. Bianca sent an emotional message to Ford, writing that she always wanted the star by her side, no matter which part of the world she was in.

"Happy 7th Wedding Anniversary! 06-23-2018. May be a day or so late on here lol. But, we have celebrated our anniversary while traveling thru multiple places and time zones these past 2 days… New York- Milan-Dubai-Australia… feel like it’s been our anniversary for 2-3 days lol. I’m not sure what day it is anywhere at this point but no matter where we are and what we are doing I always want to be with you. What’s next for us? So much more. I love you," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

This post caught Naomi's attention, and she left a comment on it. The Glow wrote that her and Bianca Belair's friendship anniversary was on the same date as her and Montez Ford's wedding anniversary. The MITB holder also revealed that she had sent a gift to Belair.

"It’s also our friendship anniversary 😁⚠️I sent you a gift 🎁," she commented.

Check out a screenshot of her comment below:

Screenshot of Naomi&#039;s comment [Image credit: Bianca Belair&#039;s Instagram]
Screenshot of Naomi's comment [Image credit: Bianca Belair's Instagram]

WWE star Bianca Belair wanted to file a "restraining order" against Naomi

After Naomi revealed that she had broken into Bianca Belair's house in her absence, she continued to try to get in touch with The EST. After receiving multiple calls from The Glow, Belair took to X (fka Twitter) to ask her fans if she should block her former friend or file a restraining order against her.

"30 missed calls from 1am-8am?!! @TheTrinity_Fatu I’m exhausted. Block or Restraining Order at this point??" she wrote.

Check out her post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Bianca Belair and Naomi's feud going forward.

