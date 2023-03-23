"I haven't shared A THING!" - 39-year-old former WWE star posts cryptic update regarding her future

A 39-year-old former WWE star sent out an interesting message today regarding her future.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just around the corner and the main event is set. Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The rivalry between the two superstars has gotten personal, as The Wiseman Paul Heyman recently made lewd comments about The American Nightmare's wife, Brandi Rhodes.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes exited All Elite Wrestling last year. The AEW crowd had grown tired of both of them, and Cody received the fresh start he desperately needed when he returned to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38. Brandi did not sign with another promotion following her departure from AEW but hinted today that she has something in store for her fans soon.

The former SmackDown backstage interviewer took to Twitter today to announce that she has made huge strides in something she has been devoted to since December. She added that she will share more when the time comes.

"Huge strides today on what I've been pouring myself into since December. I haven't shared A THING! It's been nice to quietly build on my own. I will share emphatically as we get closer, because many of you will ❤️ it!!!" tweeted Brandi Rhodes.

Former WWE star Brandi Rhodes responds to fan criticism

Brandi Rhodes recently shut down trolls on social media after they poked fun at her for not signing with WWE alongside her husband.

Wrestling fans mocked Brandi by claiming that she was relegated to the kitchen after becoming a mother and Rhodes fired back. She took to Twitter yesterday to deliver a sarcastic response to the fan's comments.

"Saw a tweet saying I got relegated to "the kitchen" after having a baby. So I guess you're either wrestling or you're cooking meals. Well thank goodness I'm pretty good at that then. Back to the kitchen I go! (With rollers in my hair and bon bons on standby for the soaps!)" Brandi Rhodes said in a tweet.

Cody Rhodes' return to the company has worked perfectly for the 37-year-old. He is in line to achieve his dream of becoming champion in the main event of this year's WrestleMania. Time will tell if Brandi Rhodes ever returns to the promotion or is getting ready to announce another project entirely.

