"I was in shock" - WWE star Sonya Deville opens up about dealing with trauma from an attempted kidnapping in 2020

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently discussed her mental health status following an attempted kidnapping at her home in 2020.

In August 2020, a man named Phillip Thomas traveled from South Carolina to Deville's home in Florida. The man entered her home armed with a knife, zip ties, duct tape, and mace. Thankfully, Sonya spotted the intruder, called the police on him, and was able to escape. Phillip Thomas was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Speaking with Maria Menounos on the Heal Squad podcast, WWE star Sonya Deville admitted that the incident caused her to be paranoid that he would somehow find her again.

“That night after the incident, I thought I was gonna go back into the house and sleep there, because I was stubborn and I was in shock, and I didn't know what was going on. I didn't know left from right at that point, and then the sun goes down, and I'm uncontrollably shaking, and I'm in a hotel room under an alias name because I'm so paranoid that even though he's arrested, he's somehow gonna find me, and I have the dresser pushed up against the door," she said. [H/T: F4WOnline]

WWE star Sonya Deville didn't register what had happened to her for months

Sonya Deville recently admitted that it took several months to register what had happened to her in August 2020.

During her conversation with Maria Menounos on Heal Squad, Deville noted that there was armed security following her around for months, and she was living in "fight or flight" mode for years.

“I mean, guys with guns standing at each door entrance of this home in a secured location, 24-7,” she recalls. “Just a constant reminder. I mean, it's just weird. And I would go work out at the local LA Fitness, and he would come work out with me. I didn't feel the full effect of what had happened for months, because I was in full-blown fight or flight, I was living in fight or flight mode for months, maybe years," said Sonya Deville. [H/T: People]

Sonya Deville has been able to put the incident in the past and is well on her way to a very successful career in WWE. The 29-year-old is currently in a tag team with Chelsea Green on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if Green and Deville will be able to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships down the line.

