WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently recalled the details of her home invasion incident, disclosing that she stood face-to-face with her potential abductor.

In August 2020, Deville was a victim of a home invasion incident, which saw a man breaking into her house while she and former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose were there. The man, who was later identified as Phillip Thomas, was arrested after Deville and Rose escaped.

He later pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping, aggravated stalking, and armed burglary and was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

During a recent interview with Maria Menounos on Heal Squad, Deville recalled the details of that night. The 29-year-old disclosed that the alarm in her house went off and pointed out that the living room door was open. Although she initially thought Rose had gone outside to take a phone call, she found the former WWE Superstar sleeping when she checked on her:

"So, that was kind of when I was like, 'Oh, it wasn't Mandy that went outside, and it's 2:43 in the morning,' and, you know, the thing says living room door open. And I'm like, 'Well, I have to go to the living room door,' and if it was cracked open, like my thought was, (...) I was like, 'Okay if the living room door is open, the alarm is blaring, if it's someone trying to rob my house, at this point, they're running away, of course.' You don't stay robbing a house when the alarm's glaring. [And you're not thinking abduction?] Of course not," she said. [48:57 - 49:33]

The WWE RAW star added:

"When I went to the back sliding glass door, I have two sliding glass doors, and they're like perpendicular to each other. (...) So, when I run into the living room, the blinds are all drawn, so whether the door is open or closed, I don't know at this point. So, I don't go to the long door because I don't use that door. I'm like, 'That's definitely locked and secured. If anything was left unlocked i,t has to be this little side door.' So, I go to the side door, and I peel back the curtain, and I go to secure the lock, make sure it's locked, and it was locked. (...) And just from me looking down at the lock to looking up, he was closer than you are right now. He was right at the glass, the other side." [49:33 - 50:36]

How did WWE's Sonya Deville escape her potential abductor?

Sonya Deville continued recalling the incident, disclosing that she felt confused when she saw Phillip Thomas dressed in all black, wearing a mask and backpack, and holding a knife and mace.

The former Tough Enough competitor then detailed how she escaped the house while her potential abductor chased after her:

"I ran, and what I didn't realize until I saw the video back was he had already had that other door open behind the blinds. (...) So, when I ran to go get Mandy, and to get out of the house, he ran after me. But he had a blind spot moment, because he had to cross the blinds. So, when he got through the blinds, he thought I went up the stairs, but I didn't. I went around the corner, grabbed Mandy, and went out the garage. And so, when the cops came, he was waiting at the bottom of the stairs with the weapons in his hand, and they asked him why he didn't go after me or whatever, and he was like, 'Well, she went up I knew she had to come back down so I was just gonna wait for her," she said. [50:59 - 51:53]

