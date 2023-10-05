"I should've slapped him too" - John Cena's honest opinion on initial interaction with WWE legend

John Cena is back in WWE and has been heavily featured on television again. He also engaged in an interview recently to give thoughts on his initial interaction with a Hall of Famer.

The good times have returned for all the fans of the Ruthless Aggression Era as John Cena has once again become an active name in WWE. He is set to compete at Fastlane 2023 alongside stars of this generation, namely LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

During a recent interview on WWE's The Bump, the 16-time World Champion shared that he wished he had confidence at a younger age like Grayson Waller has. He explained how he should have slapped The Undertaker, just like he did to Kurt Angle, to display his Ruthless Aggression. However, he wasn't as confident at the time, so he simply shook hands with The Deadman in 2002:

"I wish I had the Grayson Waller swagger in 2002 when I slapped Kurt Angle. Instead, I timidly shook The Undertaker's hand when I should have slapped him too. But like, I didn't have that Ruthless Aggression," said Cena. [18:05 - 18:25]

It is always pleasing to see The Greatest of All Time appreciate and put over newer stars whenever he can. He will expectedly offer the spotlight to LA Knight at Fastlane 2023.

John Cena wanted The Undertaker to beat him quickly at WWE WrestleMania 34

Talking about John Cena and The Undertaker, fans will never forget the dream battle the two stars had at WrestleMania 34. While discussing the match in an interview, The Deadman revealed how Vince McMahon and John Cena wanted the encounter on The Grandest Stage of Them All to be very short in duration.

The Phenom explained why The Leader of The Cenation thought it was great to finish the match in under five minutes:

"So John comes in, he goes, 'Oh no.' He goes, 'I talked mad smack about you, dude. Yeah, you need to beat me quick and get this over with.' I'm like, 'Are you kidding me? It's like we've never worked on pay-per-view. Are you [serious]? And this is WrestleMania, give me a break here,'" said The Undertaker.

Looking back at the promos, Cena crossed lines to mention his adversary's age, real-life spouse, and more during the build-up to WrestleMania 34. Ending things quickly might really be the best decision.

