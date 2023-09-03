John Cena to feud with a ghost from 10 years ago? What fans may never expect

John Cena is back in Titanland and also interestingly hosted WWE Payback 2023. But could his decade-old rival follow him back to the company to renew their feud?

John Cena made a monumental return on the September 1 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he had an interesting interaction with Jimmy Uso. He also hosted Payback 2023, where he was the special guest referee for LA Knight's match against The Miz. He still doesn't have a monumental rivalry for himself as of now. However, that could change very soon.

One of the greatest rivals in Cena's career, CM Punk, has made it to headlines again after he was permanently terminated from All Elite Wrestling. He is supposedly now a free agent who could join Triple H's company if the stars align. Punk could be the perfect opponent for the 16-time World Champion, and the two could renew their infamous rivalry soon.

Expand Tweet

The two had an amazing rivalry that featured a five-star classic at Money in the Bank 2011. The feud is remembered as a career highlight for both competitors. Their last match against each other was in 2013. The two veterans doing it all over again could exactly be what the fans of this generation love.

Considering CM Punk is not under a WWE contract, this is just speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

John Cena comments on his monumental return to WWE

At this point, a vast majority of the fan base may believe that John Cena is the master of surprises. He surprised the fans at Money in the Bank 2023 and did it yet again by announcing he is back for a two-month run.

Expand Tweet

Cena had a conversation with Cathey Kelley after his impactful return on WWE SmackDown, where he thanked his fans and reflected on how the end of his career is not now but is in sight.

"Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special. There is no denying the fact that I'm 46 and staring down 47. I've been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it's soon. To speak candidly, when you're involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what's next," said Cena.

Fans are not ready to see one of The Greatest of All Time retire yet, but as long as he is here, the company will try to deliver the best of John Cena to the members of the Cenation.

Did you know Margot Robbie slept next to a John Cena cardboard cutout for two years? Click here to find out why.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here