Why did Margot Robbie sleep next to a John Cena cardboard cutout for 2 years?

One of the most popular actors of this generation, Margot Robbie, recently worked alongside WWE legend John Cena in The Suicide Squad. It was an amazing experience for her, as she has been a fan of her co-star's work as a professional wrestler.

For those unaware, Robbie was a huge fan of WWE while growing up, and The Cenation Leader has been her favorite. However, she recently revealed that she even slept beside a cutout of Cena for two years. The reason behind the statement is unique.

So why did Margot Robbie sleep next to a John Cena cardboard cutout for two years?

She revealed the answer when the two stars appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Her ex-boyfriend was a huge fan of the 16-time world champion and had a cutout of the legendary superstar in his room.

"As a late teen, early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena. So much so, that he dressed as [John] Cena for his 21st birthday and had a cardboard cut-out of John Cena in his bedroom," Margot Robbie revealed. "So I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cut-out of Cena in the room [laughs]."

Hopefully, the two stars will continue to shine in Hollywood and work on more films together.

Margot Robbie's Suicide Squad co-star John Cena is set to return to WWE very soon

Ahead of Royal Rumble 2023 in January, WWE has officially confirmed Cena's return date. The mega-star is set to make a comeback on the last episode of SmackDown in 2022.

The show will emanate on December 30 and is expected to hint at the 45-year-old star's plans for Royal Rumble 2023 and WrestleMania Hollywood.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the company has teased a confrontation with Austin Theory on The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE Superstar and YouTube sensation Logan Paul also expressed his desire to face Cena, possibly at WrestleMania.

Who should be Cena's opponent at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

