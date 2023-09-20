"I sincerely hope it gives you new appreciation and respect"- Al Snow comments on Netflix documentary Wrestlers (Exclusive) 

WWE legend Al Snow recently discussed the latest Netflix documentary, Wrestlers, in detail and explained what the audience could take away from it.

The seven-episode series, which came out on September 13, chronicles Al Snow's attempts to keep Ohio Valley Wrestling afloat. It also charts the journeys of a select few performers on OVW's roster, like HollyHood Haley J and Mahabali Shera, in the business. The documentary has been a big success for Netflix, with the show reaching a wide audience, not just restricted to wrestling fans.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Al Snow discussed how he trusted the director, Greg Whiteley, to depict the wrestling industry with respect. The WWE veteran added that he hoped the wrestling fans who watched the documentary would view the business and athletes with a newfound respect and admiration.

"I feel like I could trust the director, Greg Whiteley, and the crew from BBC American to treat the business with respect and to show enough that if you're a wrestling fan, I sincerely hope it gives you new appreciation and respect for the wrestlers and the wrestling business that is so lacking from the outside of our world," said Al Snow.

As for viewers who aren't fans, Al Snow hoped that Wrestlers would compel them to keep track of the journeys of the performers they resonated with most.

"And I hope that if you're not a wrestling fan, it generates an interest and desire, if nothing else, maybe just follow talent and where their careers go because you care about them, but it still involves you and gets you to watch wrestling and grows the audience for the business. I feel like with what they have produced, I think there's a good chance that that'll happen," added the veteran. [5:53 - 6:55]

Vince Russo was a fan of the Al Snow-led documentary

On the recent episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer went as far as to say that Wrestlers was the best wrestling show on TV right now.

Vince Russo also lauded Al Snow's work as a promoter and trainer, saying WWE's new owners, Endeavor, should have him develop young talent for them in OVW.

"I saw one episode of it, and it's the best wrestling show on TV. No doubt about it. I sat there and watched it with my wife. A storyline in the show is they are hiring for money. If I'm Endeavor, I'm gonna say, 'Throw these guys a million dollars.' You've got Al Snow down there. Let him develop us new talent. You do it for a fraction of the cost. I think these are the things they are gonna be looking at," said Vince Russo. [6:14 - 6:48]

OVW once served as WWE's developmental territory, with wrestlers like John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, and more competing in the promotion.

