Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree has given his thoughts on working with Mick Foley and The Rock.

Rene Dupree was WWE's youngest ever signee when he first entered their developmental system in 2002. The Frenchman was given regular work on both RAW and SmackDown, and even had a brief run in ECW. He also became a multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion, alongside the likes of Sylvain Granier and Rob Conway.

During a recent episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree discussed he and Rob Conway of La Résistance sharing the ring with Rock 'n' Sock Connection. In the segment, Rocky emerged to save his Attitude Era co-hort and tag team partner:

"That was the f***in' highlight of my career. By far. Well, one of 'em, up to that point in time. Yeah, man. Nobody knew The Rock was there and as soon as his music hit- we're in Anaheim, California, 20,000 people. Completely sold out. And you couldn't hear shit the crowd was that loud. And that's like, goosebumps. That's just a natural high. I don't think I- I didn't sleep for like two days after that," Dupree said. [From 0:21 to 0:56)

When did The Rock and Mick Foley last team together?

Rock 'n' Sock Connection last united at WrestleMania 20, hosted at Madison Square Garden back in 2004.

The former WWE Champions teamed up to take on the Evolution trio of Randy Orton, Batista, and Ric Flair in a handicap match. Rock 'n' Sock Connection would lose the match when a devastating RKO from Randy Orton put The Hardcore Legend down for the count.

Foley and Rock also appeared in a Monday Night RAW segment together back in 2011, during a RAW Reunion night. The People's Champ came out to meet Foley in the ring, but gave him the Rock Bottom and left.

