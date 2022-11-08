Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree has addressed rumors regarding WWE Legend Fit Finlay and his supposed tendency to break thumbs.

Fit Finlay signed with WWE following its buyout of World Championship Wrestling in 2001. He spent four years as a trainer in its developmental system before returning to the ring in 2005. The Irishman would enjoy runs on RAW, SmackDown, and WWE ECW before departing the company in 2011.

Rene Dupree and Finlay briefly shared a locker room during the mid-2000s, and Dupree discussed the Irishman on a recent edition of his podcast. In a clip uploaded to the Cafe de Rene YouTube Channel, the former WWE Tag Team Champion was asked about rumors regarding Finlay breaking fans' thumbs for real.

Rene recalled seeing a YouTube video of the WWE Legend doing just this to an unsuspecting civilian who mocked wrestling for being 'fake.'

"I seen a YouTube video where he would do that. Like, he'd be at the bar after a gig or whatever and people would call him out saying that wrestling was fake. And he's like 'gimme your thumbs" and put a little bit of pressure, snap his, yeah." (0:07 - 00:23)

Rene Dupree called a former superstar "corny" for his impersonation of another WWE Legend

Rene Dupree also called former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang 'corny' for his impersonation of The Rock during his initial run with the company.

On his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree and Paul London discussed Yang. They were complimentary about the former WCW star before Dupree made mention of his Dwayne Johnson-inspired facial expressions. Dupree described these as "corny."

"Yeah, I kinda just thought he was kinda, like, corny when he would do The Rock pose," Dupree said. (0:58 - 1:04)

Yang's dropped his impression of the WWE Legend during his later runs with the company, which included a redneck-inspired character.

