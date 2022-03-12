"I did something he could never do" - The last man to pin Roman Reigns takes a shot at Drew McIntyre

It's been over 800 days since Roman Reigns has been pinned. The last time it happened was at the TLC 2019 event, and it wasn't a big name who pinned him either. Ever since he transitioned into The Tribal Chief, Reigns has never been pinned. The man who last did it took a shot at Drew McIntyre.

It was only recently in the Royal Rumble when Reigns' incredible undefeated streak came to an end. He lost to Seth Rollins via disqualification, but it wasn't enough for the latter to win the Universal Championship.

As of now, December 2019 remains the last time that Reigns was pinned, and he is unlikely to be pinned even at WrestleMania 38 unless WWE chooses Brock Lesnar as the unified world champion.

As for Drew McIntyre, he has another target at The Show of Shows. After competing for the WWE title for two consecutive years at WrestleMania, he will face Happy Corbin in a singles bout. Corbin also happens to be the last man to pin Roman Reigns back in 2019. He reminded fans that he did something The Scottish Warrior couldn't:

Happy Corbin, who then went by the name of King Corbin, had an extensive feud with Reigns and that was the latter's last full rivalry as a babyface. He was set to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 before he pulled out. When Reigns returned, he turned heel and never looked back.

Drew McIntyre is yet to beat Roman Reigns in a singles match

Drew McIntyre has had two significant matches with Roman Reigns. The first happened at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 when he was Reigns' "welcome back" opponent into singles competition. The bout was underwhelming, but that was likely due to the long duration that caused problems during the single-night era of WrestleMania.

Their second major bout was a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2020. It was during the ThunderDome era and the two men delivered an epic clash to remember. On that occasion as well, it was The Tribal Chief who was victorious.

The Scottish Warrior has been cited as one of the last few legitimate babyface opponents for the Universal Champion. It will be interesting to see what his position is on the card post-WrestleMania 38.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Kaushik Das