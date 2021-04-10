"I am so sorry" - Edge's emotional moment with WWE veteran before WrestleMania 37

The final episode of WWE Talking Smack before WrestleMania 37 featured an emotional segment with Edge and Paul Heyman.

Heyman, who co-hosts the SmackDown post-show with Kayla Braxton, spoke from the heart as he recalled several moments he and Edge have shared. Midway through the 18-minute segment, Heyman’s tone changed as he began to warn Edge about the dangers of facing WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns’ special counsel repeatedly used a lyric from Edge’s theme song – “you think you know me” – to claim he really does know him. He hugged the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble winner and offered him an apology in advance ahead of WrestleMania 37.

“I do know you, I do like you, I do respect you, I do admire you. I wish my children aspire to be the man that you are, to live out their dreams at all costs, but the price that you’re gonna pay to live out the dream tomorrow night… Edge, it’s not worth it. I am so sorry for what Roman Reigns is going to do to you tomorrow night. I’m sorry, I really am. I’m sorry that it has to end this way for you, and I wish I could stop it, but I can’t… because there’s no counsel that I could offer him [Roman Reigns] that’s gonna stop him from doing what he has to do to stop you.”

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge is set to headline the second night of WrestleMania 37. Paul Heyman, who advocated for Brock Lesnar in his WrestleMania 36 main event against Drew McIntyre, will accompany Reigns in Sunday’s match.

How did Edge respond to Paul Heyman?

Edge was the only guest on this week's Talking Smack

Edge stood up and spoke quietly as he held the back of Paul Heyman’s head. The Rated R-Superstar reminded Roman Reigns’ special counsel about the brutal punishment he put himself through at WrestleMania 22 against Mick Foley.

The 11-time world champion said he suffered second-degree burns, barbed wire punctures, and dozens of thumbtack injuries in the Hardcore match. He used the legendary match as an example to prove he can sustain anything Reigns throws at him.

Talking Smack ended with Edge claiming he is “not normal,” and he plans to take back what is his at WrestleMania 37.

