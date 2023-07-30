"I speak for a lot of casual fans" - Former WCW Champion shares honest opinion of LA Knight (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that though LA Knight was growing in popularity, he wasn't captivated enough by him to watch SmackDown every week.

The 40-year-old has become a fan-favorite on the blue brand on the back of his exceptional promo and crowd control skills. LA Knight has the fans hanging on every word he speaks whenever he picks up a microphone. Though this is yet to translate into in-ring success, considering just how beloved Knight has become, WWE could soon be compelled to thrust him into major storylines.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, however, Vince Russo stated that he doesn't consider the former Max Dupri to be must-see talent, unlike others. He explained that while a section of fans were watching SmackDown for Knight, many other casual viewers, like him, were yet to fully buy into his hype.

"I have heard a lot of chatter about LA Knight, but I can tell you this. As a casual fan, it's not at the point making me watch the show. And I think I speak for a lot of casual fans. Now when you get to the casual fans who are like, 'You've got to watch this guy on SmackDown,' I'm telling you, it's not there with me," said Vince Russo. [9:25 - 9:53]

Teddy Long wants WWE to take it slow with LA Knight

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long argued that WWE must take a slow-burn approach to push LA Knight.

He explained that this would result in the SmackDown star's eventual win mean a lot more, as fans would be emotionally invested in his journey.

"That's why you don't do it right away. He's (LA Knight) over everywhere they go. So capitalize on the overness. Take your time before he gets that big win. And then when he gets it, it will really mean something. But right now, as long as he's over, that's not something that they got to do. You save that if he starts getting stale," said Teddy Long.

- Goes one on one with Sheamus

The former Million Dollar Champion is slated to square off against Sheamus on next week's SmackDown and participate in the Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023.

