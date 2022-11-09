"I spoke to her about three weeks ago" - Ric Flair comments on if Sasha Banks will leave WWE

Sasha Banks recently dropped the biggest teaser regarding her wrestling future and naturally sent the internet into a frenzy. Ric Flair addressed Banks' WWE status on his podcast and noted that he doesn't see the former women's champion leaving the company.

As revealed in her Instagram video, The Boss will be involved in something massive this November, and we're not even sure whether it's related to pro wrestling or something else.

Banks, however, has gotten fans talking about her next move amidst reports that she is still under contract with WWE.

During the recent episode of To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair revealed that he spoke to Sasha Banks nearly three weeks ago when several talents face-timed him from Mojo Rawley's wedding.

While Flair didn't foresee Banks performing anywhere outside WWE, he also wouldn't be surprised if she decided to walk away from the business.

"I don't think Sasha would go anywhere but WWE if she goes back at all. I spoke to her about three weeks ago. She was at Mojo Rawley's wedding, they face-timed me, and I said hi to her. I think she has done well with her money and made a lot of money." [16:18 - 16:44]

Ric Flair admittedly didn't know what Sasha Banks had planned for her future but was certain she would not quit the Triple H-led company altogether.

Ric Flair says Sasha Banks is amongst the top three female wrestlers of all time

It's pretty unsurprising that Ric Flair considers his daughter the greatest women's wrestler in WWE history.

However, the 16-time World Champion also held Sasha Banks' work in high regard and felt her series of matches with Charlotte were extraordinary and genuinely elevated the women's division.

Ric Flair had some of his best bouts against Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat. On the same episode of To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy said that he felt Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair was similar to his legendary rivalry from back in the day.

"To me, she is in the top three of all time. Yeah, she is really, really good. She is Steamboat, and Ashley is me. I mean, it can't get any better than that. Anytime they touch each other, they don't have a regular match. It just gets better every time," Flair said. [16:45 - 17:13]

What are your thoughts on Banks vs. Charlotte being compared to Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any of the above quotes have been used, please credit the To Be The Man podcast and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

