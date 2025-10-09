"I still got it" - Female ex-WWE star competes after over a year

WWE Superstars often transition into other roles and careers following their exit or release from the company. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose has often been talked about when it comes to wrestling, but she recently teased that she hasn't lost it inside the squared circle.

It took years for Mandy Rose to become a prominent wrestler in the Stamford-based promotion. She became a household name when she started her singles journey on the developmental brand and created Toxic Attraction. With her faction, she dominated the women's division and ruled it for over 400 days as the NXT Women's Champion.

After she was abruptly released from WWE in 2022, she didn't sign with any other wrestling promotion. Speaking on the Power Alpha podcast, she revealed that she recently returned to the ring for a small exhibition with Cora Jade. The two shot a video and exchanged each other's finishers inside the ring. Moreover, she added that she hasn't lost her touch and felt it was like riding a bicycle.

"So, I got in the ring with Cora Jade, and we did a little YouTube video. We didn't get too crazy in there, you know; we did a few things actually. We didn't get in like a stretch, and I haven't taken a bump in a long time. So, I was trying not to wake up tomorrow and literally not feel my spine. We did a few things. It's so funny, though; it's like riding a bike... We decided to do each other's finishers on each other, which was fun. Yeah, it was fun. We kind of towards the end of it were like, 'I think I still got it.' I mean, I don't think I ever lost it," Rose said. (From 07:30 to 08:25)

This marks Rose's return to the ring for the first time in over a year, as she took a break from wrestling following her release and focused on her career as a model outside the industry.

When did Mandy Rose enter a ring following her WWE release?

The WWE release came out of nowhere for Mandy Rose, as she was at the top of the women's division on the developmental brand. Following her WWE release, she started a new journey as a model on the internet.

However, she did make a return to the ring in September 2024 when she participated in Black Label Pro Wrestling's Crowning Glory. After the event, she didn't sign or appear for any major promotion.

