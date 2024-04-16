"I still got it" - Released WWE Superstar sends message following in-ring return

A former WWE Superstar has sent a bold message to wrestling fans following his return to the ring over the weekend. WWE is coming off of a very successful WrestleMania XL weekend and tonight's edition of RAW will be airing live from Montreal.

Madcap Moss, now known as Mike Rallis on the independent wrestling scene, was released by the company last September. He is in a relationship with former WWE Superstar Emma, who was also part of the wave of releases last year. Rallis' final match in the company was a loss to Bronson Reed on WWE Main Event last September.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Rallis took to social media to send a proud message to wrestling fans. Chris Masters defeated Mike Rallis on April 13 at the OPW Australian Stampede. However, despite the loss, Rallis was feeling confident as seen in his Instagram post below.

"Yeah... I still got it. Even have a better Sharpshooter than @brethitmanhart (watch til the end to see and then vote)," he wrote.

Madcap Moss reveals scrapped plans to turn heel on WWE television

Madcap Moss has recently disclosed that there were plans in place for him to turn heel but it never came to fruition.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, the veteran discussed pinning Rey Mysterio and the idea was to show heel tendencies during the match. However, the idea was not followed up on, as he was back to being a babyface against Gunther the following week on RAW.

"I pinned Rey Mysterio, top rope elbow drop, first time, last time I've ever done it..... The idea was like you kind of show some tendencies of being a heel so like you're going to steal this one, but then I stole it with like an Elbow Drop. Then some of the directions from certain people were like, 'Well, we don't want him booed out of the building.' And it was just very confusing and then the next week, I was like, 'Am I showing signs of a heel against Gunther?''. And they are like, 'No, he's the heel so like you're just full-on babyface.' And then it kind of just like trailed off and we didn't hear much about it," he said. [From 48:18 - 48:52]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Madcap Moss and Emma have both proven to be entertaining wrestlers over the years. It will be fascinating to see if the couple gets another shot with the Stamford-based promotion sometime in the future.

Poll : Did you enjoy the tag team of Madcap Moss and Baron Corbin? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback