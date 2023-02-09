"I still love going to work every single day" - Former WWE Champion on spending over a decade with the company

Over the last decade, we've seen some of the most memorable debuts in WWE, one of them being Seth Rollins. The Visionary made his main roster debut at the Survivor Series premium live event in November 2012 alongside The Shield and has not looked back since.

Rollins, despite last winning a WWE World Championship back in 2019, still remains relevant and popular among the masses owing to his hard work and ability to draw fans into storylines. His most notable feuds in recent times were against Edge, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes.

The former Universal Champion was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he talked about a wide variety of subjects. Rollins was asked about what it feels like to be in WWE for so long and whether he has figured it all out and enjoys going to work every day.

"I still love going to work every single day. I think it's like a rollercoaster, right? 'Cause there is so much push and pull backstage [...] That's fun man, it's a different world to navigate, it's just like anything else. Any sort of, political landscape, there's just sharks in the water man. And you gotta figure out how to navigate those waters. The shallow, the deep, the big fish, the small fish, all of it. You gotta figure out where you fit in, and how you can survive, I mean it's a game of survival, really. The longer you survive, the more opportunity you're gonna have to thrive," said Rollins. [From 1:43:44 to 1:44:24]

Seth Rollins is ready to revisit his program with the WWE Intercontinental Champion

For those unaware, Seth Rollins and Gunther met in a singles match back in November 2019, when the latter showed up on the main roster during the buildup to the Survivor Series premium live event.

The two stars would later compete in the RAW and NXT teams, respectively, as part of the traditional Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination match.

After crossing paths once again at WWE RAW XXX in a six-man tag pitting Rollins and Street Profits against the Imperium, The Visionary is seemingly ready to enter a program against The Ring General.

Rollins recently tweeted in response to the Intercontinental Champion posting pictures of the latter's confrontation on RAW 30 against Triple H, Kurt Angle, and The Visionary himself.

"Run it back beeeeyotch," he tweeted.

