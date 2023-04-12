"I still have some work to do" - Former WWE Superstar on Jon Moxley giving her advice

A former WWE Superstar recently opened up about receiving some valuable advice from Jon Moxley. The former world champion has been a top star in AEW for some time, and he hasn't shied away from helping newer talent.

Marina Shafir joined WWE in 2018 and worked on NXT for almost three years before being released by the company. She joined AEW in late 2021 and has become a regular feature of its programming.

Shafir went on a six-match winning streak in AEW before challenging Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship in a losing effort. She hasn't lost hope and has continued to perform at the highest level in the company.

Marina Shafir was a guest on the Swerve City podcast, where she spoke about various topics. During the interview, the former WWE Superstar revealed that Jon Moxley had given her some valued feedback on her ring work.

"It’s really cool because he [Jon Moxley] just gives me like a little feedback after my matches,” Shafir said “I feel like he states some obvious s**t sometimes [that] I just don’t see (…) He had said a few things to me [in a way that] I just absorb it a little bit better. His perspective on s**t that I do is very interesting. Some of the things that he has suggested for me [to do have] clicked."

Shafir added that she is optimistic about her future in the business:

"I still have some work to do, but I’m not very far off (…) It’s gonna be clicking for me whether it wants to or not, and he’s definitely helping me use that together." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Marina Shafir has already competed in a couple of championship matches since leaving WWE, and the future looks bright for the former MMA star. She has improved a lot in the ring over the past few years.

A WWE legend isn't a fan of Jon Moxley's antics in the ring

Jon Moxley is currently one of the most decorated wrestlers in the industry. He has worked on some big matches for AEW and has held the company's top title on multiple occasions.

Moxley loves adding color to his matches, which hasn't worked well with a section of the wrestling fanbase. WWE legend Bret Hart is someone who seemingly wants Moxley to tone down the amount of violence in his matches.

"AEW has kind of gone in a bad direction, I think, with all the violence and gore. I watched some episodes. You know, I watched Martha Hart do her big press conference for AEW here in Calgary. I’m watching AEW, and I’m watching, who used to be Dean Ambrose, sticking a fork in somebody’s head for like five minutes with a close-up on TV," Hart said.

The Hitman also touched upon the current state of pro wrestling:

"This isn’t wrestling either. I would recommend turning all that off. I don’t watch that stuff anymore. It’s not very good. Wrestling is going in some bad directions because people don’t know what wrestling is or wrestling was."

Jon Moxley's wrestling style is different from that of many other wrestlers. But that has helped him stand out from the crowd and come across as a significant force in the industry.

