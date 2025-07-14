"I would suggest not showing up" - WWE star sends a worrying message after shot at Seth Rollins' ally

A WWE star is worried ahead of Monday's episode of RAW after a shot was fired toward one of Seth Rollins' closest allies. Rollins and his group took a hit at Saturday Night's Main Event after he suffered a devastating knee injury.

Cathy Kelley is the red brand's top backstage interviewer. She's not afraid to ask questions to superstars, whether they are heels or babyfaces. Kelley went viral at Evolution when a fan put up a sign that said, "Bron Fears Cathy Kelley."

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kelley hilariously responded to Fightful Wrestling's post and delivered a message to herself and her followers.

"For health and safety reasons, I would suggest not showing up with a sign like this at Raw tomorrow," Kelley tweeted.

Bron Breakker has been very intense lately, more so than ever since joining Seth Rollins' group under the guidance of Paul Heyman. Breakker is set to compete in a Gauntlet Match on RAW to determine the number one contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship.

The winner will challenge The Ring General at SummerSlam next month in New Jersey. As for Cathy Kelley, it will be interesting to see if she interviews Breakker, Heyman, and Bronson Reed regarding the status of their leader.

Triple H provides update on Seth Rollins' injury

Speaking at the Evolution post-show press conference on Sunday, Triple H was asked for an update on Seth Rollins' knee injury. The Game admitted that it looked serious on Saturday, but they are still hoping for the best following an official diagnosis by WWE's medical experts.

"I'll just say right now, a little bit inconclusive. Doesn't look good, but we’re in Birmingham tomorrow. He came here tonight. He was not going to miss his wife’s performance tonight ... He'll be in Birmingham tomorrow with Dr. Dugas. We'll get MRI and hope for the best. See where we can go with that," Triple H said. [H/T: SEScoops]

The best-case scenario for Seth Rollins is a sprained or bruised knee, while the worst is tearing one of his ligaments. If it's a tear, he'll require surgery and a long road to recovery. One of the most recent stars who dealt with a serious knee injury was Charlotte Flair, who missed more than a year of action because of it.

