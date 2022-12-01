"I suggest you stay out of the ring" - WWE legend gives vital advice to Randy Orton regarding his future (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long wants RAW Superstar Randy Orton to prioritize his health and not get back into the ring just for the sake of it.

The Viper has been away from the global juggernaut since May, last competing on SmackDown, where he teamed up with Matt Riddle to face The Usos. He recently underwent fusion surgery on his lower back with no return date in sight.

A recent report suggested that some within WWE believe they'd be fortunate even to see Randy Orton return owing to the nature of his injury.

Amid this, Teddy Long has also shared his concerns regarding the former WWE Champion's future while appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One. The former SmackDown Manager stated that he hopes Orton makes the right decision based on how he's recuperating.

Long cited the example of talents like Kurt Angle and Edge, who got back into the ring despite doctors suggesting them not to.

"Well, the thing I would like to say about that is Randy Orton - great friend of mine, too, had a lot of great times with him there. I just hope Randy makes the right decision, you know. There are people like Edge, Kurt Angle, who said they wouldn't come back once they found out they had injuries and the doctors told them it'd be dangerous for them to return to the ring. And they came right back," said Teddy Long.

The WWE legend added that if doctors suggested Randy Orton not wrestle again, he should accept the decision. Long believes there is no point in deliberately hurting one's body to make more money.

"So, I just hope Randy does the right thing. If the doctors tell you to stay out of the ring, I suggest you stay out of the ring. Not to just deliberately hurt yourself. It's still about the money, man," he added. (11:11 - 11:48)

Bob Orton Jr. is optimistic about Randy Orton's return

Though reports seem concerning, an update shared by RAW Superstar's father, Bob Orton Jr. himself, veers towards the positive.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that his son is recovering well and that he could be back soon enough.

"He’s [Randy] coming along. I see him maybe once a week or so. But he’s coming along. He’ll be back in there before you know it," said Bob Orton.

Whatever the case, it's safe to say that fans also wish to see Orton recover entirely and only then take a call on what lies ahead.

In his absence, his RK-Bro tag team partner, Matt Riddle, has joined forces with Elias. The duo will challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on RAW next week.

