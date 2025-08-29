"I would not be surprised" - Triple H might put 7-time champion over in John Cena's final match, says ex-WWE writer

John Cena's last WWE match is set to take place in December 2025. Meanwhile, a former writer thinks Triple H would put a multi-time champion as The Franchise Player retires from in-ring competition.

Sami Zayn has been very vocal about wanting to become a world champion in the promotion. Many of his peers have vouched for him, and the former Honorary Uce, at the time, is nowhere near the world title picture, but Vince Russo thinks Triple H might book John Cena to put him over.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo thinks the Triple H-led creative regime failed to make new stars before John Cena's retirement. Moreover, the former writer thinks The Game might choose to put the former NXT, two-time Tag Team, and four-time Intercontinental Champion over The Franchise Player's last-ever match.

"So, as soon as you've got that time frame [John Cena's retirement], we're going to start building these three talents, and we're going to incorporate them over the next year. They've failed to do any of that... Who's the only guy that they've really, really protected? Who's the only guy on television every week saying he's the next WWE World Champion? I would not be surprised if he [Triple H] put Sami Zayn over in the [John Cena's] last match," Russo said.

Ex-WWE writer won't watch the product if Triple H pushes Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn got insanely over with the crowd when he aligned with The Bloodline in 2022. After he was kicked out of the faction, The Honorary Uce became a lovable babyface and had a dream tag team run with Kevin Owens. Later, he ended Gunther's reign of tyranny as the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40.

Regardless of his accomplishments, Vince Russo doesn't want to see Sami Zayn in the world title picture. In a tweet on X, Russo stated he won't watch the product anymore if the Triple-H-led creative regime makes Zayn a world champion in WWE in the coming months.

It'll be interesting to see which WWE Superstar will be John Cena's final opponent in his retirement match.

