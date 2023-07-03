"I can't take all the credit" - Seth Rollins gives praise to another personality for his WWE appearances

Current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch were invited to the popular morning talk show, TODAY. The power couple took a pitstop on the show to promote 2023 Money in the Bank in London.

At the O2 Arena, The Visionary took on Finn Balor for the world title. However, the Judgment Day member failed to get his hands on Rollins’ championship. Meanwhile, The Man was a part of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.

The match finish saw IYO SKY smartly clutching handcuffs on Lynch and Bayley in between the two ladders for her climb and grab the coveted MITB briefcase.

During his appearance on TODAY, The Visionary credited WWE stylist King Troi for his looks. Seth Rollins is known not just for his in-ring expertise but also for his distinct and flashy style both inside and outside the arena.

“You know what, I can't take all the credit. I do make it look good, but I do got a stylist; his name is King Troi. He does all the work for me, and I just make it look good,” Rollins said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Seth Rollins pulled out his tamest fit for his appearance on The Today Show with Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins discusses Roman Reigns' historic title run

The World Heavyweight Champion candidly spoke about the era of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE held a press conference after the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. One of the media professionals asked Seth Rollins about his thoughts on bringing prestige to the new World Heavyweight Championship.

The Visionary claimed that he is building its value whenever he comes into the ring to defend his world title. He went on to say that Roman Reigns' Universal championship reign is unique and that there is no analogy between the two.

“I mean, every single time we're out there defending this World Heavyweight Championship, we're building it up. We knew from day one that was going to be the goal. You look at what Roman has done for the Universal title; it's extraordinary; there's no comparison,” Rollins said.

Since Judgment Day’s Damian Priest won the men’s MITB ladder match, Rollins has to watch for him, who can cash in the contract anytime.

