Seth Rollins gives his honest thoughts on Roman Reigns' historic title reign

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins gave his honest thoughts on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' title reign.

Seth Rollins went in a bout against Finn Balor with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line at Money in the Bank. The Visionary came out on top and successfully defended his title with a little distraction from Damian Priest.

After the premium live event, WWE held a press conference. One of the journalists asked Rollins about his feelings on bringing prestige to the World Heavyweight Championship, which is fairly new in the company.

Seth said that every single time he steps in the ring to defend the World Heavyweight Championship, he is building it up. He further said that Roman Reigns' Universal title reign is very special, and there cannot be any comparison between the two.

"I mean every single time we're out there defending this World Heavyweight Championship, we're building it up. We knew from day one, that was gonna be the goal. You look at what Roman has done for the Universal title, it's very special, there's no comparison," said Rollins. [From 20:52 to 21:05]

Seth Rollins said that he wants to raise the prestige of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in an old-school manner

During the press conference, Rollins said that in whichever city he competes, the title will always be on the line cause that is a part of raising its prestige. He further mentioned that he wants to do it in an old-school manner, just like Ric Flair, Bret Hart, and Triple H did.

"We're working every single day whether it's here tonight, whether it's Newcastle, whether it's Sheffield, no matter where we go, what we're doing this title is going to be on the line. Anytime I can defend it and that's part of raising that prestige. Very old school in that way. Very Ric Flair, very Bret Hart, very Triple H and so that's the way I'm gonna do it. By hook or by crook man. I'm gonna fight, leave it all out there, and give my best," said Rollins. [From 21:05 to 21:34]

Seth Rollins will need to keep an eye out on Damian Priest, who can cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at any time he wants and challenge The Visionary for the title. The Archer of Infamy said in the press conference that he knows what to do with his briefcase.

