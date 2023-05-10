"I talked to Triple H" - 58-year-old star comments on a possible collaboration with WWE (Exclusive)

Savio Vega recently revealed he talked to Triple H about a possible collaboration between WWE and IWC: Puerto Rico, the promotion Vega runs.

Vega made a surprise appearance at Backlash 2023, first in a backstage segment and later during Bad Bunny and Damian Priest's Street Fight. He came out to a massive pop from the fans and took out The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. Vega and Carlito's cameos became the talk of the town and earned praise from viewers worldwide.

Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Savio Vega was asked by a fan if a partnership between WWE and IWC: Puerto Rico was possible. Vega revealed that he did talk to Triple H about it, but nothing was set in stone yet.

"Well, I talked to Triple H. It's hard right now. He told me we're gonna talk again. Anytime soon, we don't know," said Savio Vega. [31:39 - 31:53]

Triple H was amazed by Bad Bunny and Damian Priest's match at Backlash 2023

Elsewhere in the interview, Savio Vega revealed how The Game had a chat with both Bunny and Priest after they came backstage following their instant classic Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023. Vega also added that the Chief Content Officer got up from his seat to shake hands with him and Carlito and congratulated them.

"He congratulated everybody. He talked to Bad Bunny; he talked to Damian Priest. Shook my hand, Carlito's too. He said, 'Wow, what a show.' He was in the director's seat with Bruce [Prichard], and yes, he came out of his seat and congratulated everybody," said Savio Vega. [23:40 - 24:05]

WWE is reportedly eying to bring back Bad Bunny for SummerSlam 2023 after his tremendous showing at the Puerto Rican show.

