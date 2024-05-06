"I can't tell you how happy and proud I am" - WWE Hall of Fame reacts to Tanga Loa's addition to The Bloodline

Tanga Loa returned to WWE at Backlash France to help The Bloodline during their match at the premium live event. Wrestling legend Bully Ray recently shared his reaction to the shocking return on social media.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga were scheduled to face Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a traditional tag team match. The two teams, however, started brawling before the bell rang. The situation went so out of hand that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis came out and announced that the bout would now be contested under Street Fight rules.

Both teams traded blows during the opening contest of the premium live event. And just when it looked like Kevin Owens would secure the win for his team, Tanga Loa appeared from out of nowhere and pulled the referee out of the ring. He further attacked The Viper and KO with the steel steps, allowing Solo Sikoa to hit Owens with the Samoan Spike to win the match.

Following Loa's return to the Stamford-based company to join his elder brother Tama Tonga, his former trainer and WWE Hall of Famer took to X/Twitter to share his reaction on the same. Bully Ray noted that he was happy and proud watching the two brothers come together to join forces with The Bloodline. He also referred to the faction they were a part of in NJPW, Guerrillas of Destiny:

"Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa together again!!!! I can't tell you how happy and proud I am!!! GoD to Bloodline. Strongest the Longest #WWEBacklash," he wrote.

The newest Bloodline member failed to leave a mark during his first WWE run

Tanga Loa signed with WWE and joined the company's Florida Championship Wrestling in 2009 as Tonga. During his time with FCW, he won the promotion's tag team championship alongside CJ Parker.

The 40-year-old joined the main roster in 2011 and worked under the ring name Camacho. He teamed up with Hunico (aka Sin Cara) on SmackDown and NXT. Unfortunately, the duo failed to leave a mark and parted ways to begin their respective journeys as singles competitors.

After a dismal NXT run, Tanga was released from his contract in 2014. Following his departure from the company, he worked with TNA and NJPW before making his return at WWE Backlash France to join The Bloodline.

