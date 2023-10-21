"I can't tell you how many damn fights I almost got into"- Former WWE Superstar on backstage altercations

A former WWE Superstar shared how they almost got into backstage fights on multiple occasions because of their mouth.

The former superstar in question is Lacey Evans. She departed from WWE in August after a highly inconsistent run on the main roster. Evans went through many iterations of her character, but none of them got over. The Sassy Southern Belle decided to part ways with the company following multiple iterations with her character.

While talking to Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli on the Power Alphas podcast, Lacey Evans revealed how she almost got into fights because of her mouth. She stated that she would get into verbal altercations with people backstage frequently. The former Marine is surprised by having lasted seven years in the business despite all this:

"Not that I gave a shit to begin with, how I lasted seven years in WWE, this same mouth is the same one backstage. I can't tell you how many damn fights I almost got into. I verbally told them, every time, 'I'll work at McDonald's before I ever sit back and have anybody talk to me the way you talk to me because you feel I owe you something.' The only thing I owe is working my ass off to have a good match. Back here, there is no damn way I'm going to let anybody talk to me just because you've walked roads that I haven't walked. It's been a few times," she said. [H/T Fightful]

You can watch the entire interview below:

Lacey Evans requested her WWE release

Lacey Evans has been vocal about her stint at WWE. She has also talked about not having any hard feelings with the Stamford-based company despite not having much success.

During an interview with Hall of Famer Teddy Long and Mac Davis on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, Lacey Evans revealed to have asked for release. Evans stated that she wanted to spend more time with her family and she could not do that while being on the road:

“Absolutely. Mac, I’m mean as hell. I don’t know if people realize [this], I’m one mean son of a gun. And I think that was probably my fault, at requesting my release. There’s no hard feelings with WWE, it’s great, but that lifestyle is for people who when they hold that title above their head, that’s what makes them feel significant or feel like they’ve accomplished something. Man, me being able to make my kids food and cook for my old man, that, to me, is worth all the weight in gold. But no, I can’t say no, but I would love to get my hands on a few people," she said.

What is your take on Lacey Evans and her journey in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

