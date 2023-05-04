"I was terrified" - 26-year-old superstar reveals he was worried about being separated from Rhea Ripley in the WWE Draft

A WWE Superstar was very concerned about the possibility of being separated from Rhea Ripley during the WWE Draft.

Rhea Ripley will be in action this Saturday at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. The Eradicator will be defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega. Fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest will also be competing at the PLE. Damian will be squaring off against Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight. Bad Bunny was originally only supposed to host the event but was compelled to challenge Damian after he slammed him through the announcement desk on the RAW after WrestleMania.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Dominik Mysterio admitted that he was terrified of being separated from his "Mami" during this year's draft.

"I was terrified that I would get separated from Mami. But she told me not to worry, she will handle things and at the end of the day, she did and we both ended up on Monday Night RAW," said Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley on her relationship with Dominik in WWE

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have become one of the most entertaining duos in the company, but they initially didn't think that The Judgment Day would work.

The Judgment Day members consistently tease fans about their storyline relationship, and many fans believe Rhea Ripley has complete control over Dominik. The SmackDown Women's Champion recently spoke to Michael Fairman about her working relationship with Dominik and admitted the two barely knew each other when The Judgment Day was formed.

"Once I found out that Dom was on the same page as me, it just clicked. [It worked so well, right?] Yeah, I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it. But like being a part of the women's division, I'm so far away from the men's division. But now, I'm a part of The Judgment Day, so I'm more in it with them. So, I get to make all these new friends," said Rhea Ripley.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley survive the WWE draft Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley survive the WWE draft 🙌 https://t.co/obqQV2VHqT

Dominik is not scheduled for a match this weekend at Backlash but will likely be at ringside for the Street Fight or the SmackDown Women's Championship match. Only time will tell if he will try to get revenge on Bad Bunny for interfering in his match against his father at WrestleMania 39.

