"I was terrified" - Former WWE Superstar Al Snow reveals interesting picks for best heels backstage (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow recently commented on the best heels he has worked with during in his career.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Al Snow shared his experience from his early career. He named Jerry Lawler, Ole Anderson and The Original Sheik as some of the best heels that graced the business.

Snow praised Jerry Lawler as a heel, also recalling how confident Ole Anderson was about making money off of his villainous gimmick.

"I would say Jerry Lawler is that heel. He is a genius. Years ago (...) wrestling was very territorial. (...) you didn't settle down. All wrestlers have their run (..) that run comes to an end. You grow stale (..) So, when those times come you have to move somewhere else. (...) reinvent yourself, things like that. In that time, Ole Anderson was not only able to buy a home but set up a residence for years in the Carolinas because he was adept at being a heel. He was so unbelievable and drew so much heat that he could draw money in the same territory for years at a time. Where a wrestler would normally only be able to stay for a certain period of time and then have to leave, he was able to stay for decades. That's a testimony to how good of a heel he was."

Al Snow continued by stating that he was always terrified of The Original Sheik and revealed backstage details about the latter's overall demeanor.

"Other than him, I would say The Original Sheik. I would say The Original Shiek Edward Farhat because, as a kid, I was terrified of him. And when I broke into the wrestling business, and he would walk into the locker room, I was still terrified of him." (28:11 -- 31:12)

Al Snow also said that The Original Sheik was an incredibly nice guy, but everyone who saw him was genuinely scared of him. He recalled how fans in the live audience would run away from the rails if they saw the Original Sheik nearby because many believed he could genuinely hurt them.

Watch the full interview below:

Jerry Lawler is set to return on WWE RAW this week

As confirmed by WWE, Jerry Lawler will return to the red brand this week. He is set to make a special guest appearance on RAW, and it will be exciting to see what's in store involving the legendary commentator.

Additionally, two other segments have been confirmed for the show this week. Last week on WWE RAW, Edge laid out a brutal attack on AJ Styles, who stepped up to challenge the Rated-R Superstar for a match at WrestleMania. The segment confirmed Edge's heel turn, and WWE recently confirmed that he would be addressing his actions on the upcoming show.

Additionally, WWE Superstar The Miz and his newfound tag team partner Logan Paul will feature in a Homecoming Party on the show this week. They are currently involved in a feud with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. The two teams will lock horns in a match at WrestleMania 38.

