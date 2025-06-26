"I have texted my family I love them" - WWE stars still terrified heading into Night of Champions, but there's a change (Exclusive)

WWE is heading to Saudi Arabia this weekend for Night of Champions, but our sources have let us know what the mood is backstage before the show. There has been considerable fear surrounding the show due to recent global events.
Over the last week or so, with the events surrounding the Middle East region and fears of escalation, discomfort has been growing among fans regarding the Saudi Arabia event. WWE is set to host both SmackDown and Night of Champions there over the weekend. As has been reported by PWInsider, a massive number of stars have now taken the chartered flight to Saudi Arabia at 5 PM EST. The company's liaison to Saudi Arabia and the production overseer, John Gaburick, also flew in to meet the talent and fly back with them to assuage fears.
My sources have now stated that this was indeed the case. However, while this is said to have improved the situation, there is still considerable tension among those making the flight to Saudi Arabia. Still, some stars are very afraid, with a WWE star telling several people that they reached out to their family to say that they love them.
"I'm still very scared. I've texted my family I love them."
Those backstage believe that the situation has greatly changed and improved from what it was earlier this week, when there was very "real fear" among stars and staff, who were hoping for the show to be canceled.
Hopefully, Night of Champions will now play out without any incident.
