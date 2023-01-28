"I could do that"- 38-year-old WWE star believes he could be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently on one of the most dominant title reigns in WWE history and looks invincible at the moment. However, Sami Zayn believes he could be the one to usurp The Tribal Chief.

Sami Zayn's association with The Bloodline is one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling today. The 38-year-old's antics have gotten him insanely over with fans and many believe Sami dethroning Roman Reigns should be the final chapter of the ongoing saga.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Sami Zayn stated that he feels he can be a viable candidate for the world championship.

"I could win the world title. I could carry it for a while. I could go do talk shows. I could do all that stuff. I don't know if I'm the guy that you could necessarily hitch your wagon to for the next 5-10 years. I'm somewhat realistic about my physical [attributes]. I'm not as big as, say, Roman or Cena or Brock or whoever. That's typically the guy who's at the head of the scene because they want a certain projection, I think for the long haul. Can I win the world title? I think [so]. Especially because of the way the story is done."

The Honorary Uce added that he has fans backing him to be the one to usurp The Bloodline leader.

If you do anything right, fans will buy it and they'll get into it. So I think at this point, if it was me and Roman at WrestleMania and I beat Roman and we did it right, no one's going to go bogus because we've done it right. I think I could be a guy who could carry that title for six months. Go on [The] Jimmy Fallon [Show], take a couple of jokes. I could do that," Sami Zayn added. [10:30 - 12:08]

Roman Reigns could decide Sami Zayn's fate with The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble

Sami Zayn was put on trial on this week's RAW with his loyalty to The Bloodline in question. However, Jey Uso came to the defense of his fellow stablemate, which got Zayn the 'Not Guilty' verdict.

However, Roman Reigns later stated that the Honorary Uce's ultimate test would be at the Royal Rumble, where the Tribal Chief will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.

What do you think Roman Reigns has in store for Sami at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event? Sound off below and let us know!

Please credit WWE on BT Sports with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes