"I think that would be the best job for him" - John Cena could appear at WrestleMania: London in a key role, according to legend (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes that John Cena could be the perfect host for the rumored London edition of WrestleMania.

At Money in the Bank 2023, the 16-time WWE Champion made a shocking appearance, teasing a future WrestleMania event in London. Though reports subsequently suggested it may take longer than expected for the show to materialize, Cena's promo at MITB got the fans buzzing about its possibility.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long spoke about what Cena could do at WrestleMania: London.

The WWE legend believes the 46-year-old performer could be the perfect host for the show and even have a segment where he teases getting into the ring.

"I think that would be the best job for him [John Cena] as the host of WrestleMania and not do nothing in the ring. And then maybe like you said, maybe have him get into a backstage skit, get into a feud backstage. Make the people think it's gonna happen [Cena wrestling], you know what I mean?" said Teddy Long. [3:31 - 3:46]

John Cena last wrestled at WrestleMania 39

It's no secret that Cena is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood today, with many projects in the making and several others in the pipeline. Despite this, John Cena made time to compete at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. The former WWE Champion challenged Austin Theory for the US Title at the event's opening match.

Being the selfless performer he is, The Leader of Cenation put over Theory, cementing the latter's place as a future main eventer in WWE. However, it's unclear as to when fans will get to see Cena back in the ring.

WWE @WWE 🤦



#WWETheBump Despite @GraysonWWE getting hit with an AA at #MITB , Grayson says he's still willing to have @JohnCena on the #GWEffect because he believes Cena needs the exposure after all of his recent losses in WWE... Despite @GraysonWWE getting hit with an AA at #MITB, Grayson says he's still willing to have @JohnCena on the #GWEffect because he believes Cena needs the exposure after all of his recent losses in WWE... 👀🤦 #WWETheBump https://t.co/n08ZDYxRPu

Though the promotion did tease a match between him and Grayson Waller at Money in the Bank 2023, it remains to be seen if it becomes a reality soon.

What do you make of John Cena possibly hosting WrestleMania's London edition in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

