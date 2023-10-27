"I think it's definitely something that could work" - WWE Hall of Famer on CM Punk possibly joining IMPACT Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on CM Punk possibly signing with IMPACT Wrestling and whether it's something that could work.

The former WWE Champion was reportedly backstage at an IMPACT taping in Chicago a day after the Bound For Glory pay-per-view event. The report mentions that he interacted with people backstage, including key talent. He was fired from AEW following an incident that took place at All In in London back in August.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that CM Punk going to IMPACT Wrestling might actually work out for him, and he'd be able to help a lot of young talent.

"If CM Punk was to go to IMPACT Wrestling and be a part of that crew down there, I think it's definitely something that could work. I really do just because I think it's a lot of young guys down there just like at AEW that could learn and maybe look towards [him] for some guidance or whatever. I don't know how well that's going to work out or anything like that but that's the way I see that," said Booker. [16:49 - 17:14]

CM Punk commented on the rumors of him appearing at WWE Survivor Series

This year's Survivor Series is set to take place in Chicago, The Straight Edge Superstar's hometown. It's been speculated amongst wrestling fans that he might return to WWE at the event.

During an appearance on 670 The Score, Punk addressed the rumors by stating:

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get," he said.

Punk showing up at Survivor Series would be a huge surprise, and he'd undoubtedly get a huge pop if he showed up in his hometown.

