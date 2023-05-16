"I think he's done", "Damn man" - WWE fans feel 47-year-old veteran might finally be retiring after being absent 1 year

Things are not looking so good for a former WWE titleholder. After more than a year away from action, Robert Roode provided an update on his injury. Fans, on seeing his condition, though, are of the mind that it might be time for him to hang up his boots.
The star posted on his Instagram that he needed a second fusion surgery after already having had one last year.
"Another trip around the sun and another trip to Birmingham Alabama. Quite a way to celebrate my birthday lol. Had a C4/5 cervical fusion to go along with the C5/6 fusion back in November. Most importantly it was a success thanks to the man himself Dr Andy Cordover and the first class staff here at andrews_sports_medicine. Big thank you @deneane__17 for being my rock throughout this entire process. It’s been a challenging year to say the least. Road to recovery part 2!"
This was the second major surgery within a year. Although the wrestler posted about his road to recovery, fans didn't take it well and were quite emotional. A lot of fans felt that this might be the time for him to hang up his boots and that Roode might have to retire as a result of his injuries.
One fan said that he thought Roode was done because of the toll the surgeries would take on him.
Another fan felt that it was time for him to hang up his boots and become a producer. A lot of stars who are forced to retire do choose to go the producer route.
Others felt that the safest thing for Roode's life would be to call it a day in the ring and get better so that he could live a good life. They felt it was not worth the risk.
Overall, most WWE fans were very heartbroken over his status.
Former WWE writer Vince Russo had nothing but praise for Robert Roode
Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently talked about Robert Roode. He said that he would have the former United States Champion as part of every locker room simply because of the presence he is.
"I would have Robert Roode in every single locker room of every company I was a part of without a shadow of a doubt. You cannot have a better human being, a better team player, a better professional. I mean one thousand percent bro," said Vince Russo.
Whatever the case, it does not look like Roode will be returning to WWE soon. If he does have to retire, it will clearly be an enormous heartbreak for fans.
