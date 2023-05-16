"I think he's done", "Damn man" - WWE fans feel 47-year-old veteran might finally be retiring after being absent 1 year

Things are not looking so good for a former WWE titleholder. After more than a year away from action, Robert Roode provided an update on his injury. Fans, on seeing his condition, though, are of the mind that it might be time for him to hang up his boots.

The star posted on his Instagram that he needed a second fusion surgery after already having had one last year.

"Another trip around the sun and another trip to Birmingham Alabama. Quite a way to celebrate my birthday lol. Had a C4/5 cervical fusion to go along with the C5/6 fusion back in November. Most importantly it was a success thanks to the man himself Dr Andy Cordover and the first class staff here at andrews_sports_medicine. Big thank you @deneane__17 for being my rock throughout this entire process. It’s been a challenging year to say the least. Road to recovery part 2!"

This was the second major surgery within a year. Although the wrestler posted about his road to recovery, fans didn't take it well and were quite emotional. A lot of fans felt that this might be the time for him to hang up his boots and that Roode might have to retire as a result of his injuries.

One fan said that he thought Roode was done because of the toll the surgeries would take on him.

Andrew MacDonald @andrewisgood @AdamGoldberg28 I think he's done. 2 neck fusion surgeries in his late 40s. He's had a hell of a career, though. It's amazing he made it to WWE in his 40s and had a pretty good career. @AdamGoldberg28 I think he's done. 2 neck fusion surgeries in his late 40s. He's had a hell of a career, though. It's amazing he made it to WWE in his 40s and had a pretty good career.

Another fan felt that it was time for him to hang up his boots and become a producer. A lot of stars who are forced to retire do choose to go the producer route.

Andrew Wolfgang @35Wolfdawg @AdamGoldberg28 Should hang them up and be a producer. Most WWE producers are TNA guys anyhow @AdamGoldberg28 Should hang them up and be a producer. Most WWE producers are TNA guys anyhow

Others felt that the safest thing for Roode's life would be to call it a day in the ring and get better so that he could live a good life. They felt it was not worth the risk.

Carball-Tunnel @CarballTunnel @AdamGoldberg28 At this point, a return to the ring isn’t on my mind, I just wish this man a speedy recovery and still live a good life @AdamGoldberg28 At this point, a return to the ring isn’t on my mind, I just wish this man a speedy recovery and still live a good life

PRIN❌E @caceres_dawson @AdamGoldberg28 Wow, I don’t think he’s gonna return to the ring anymore and that saddens me @AdamGoldberg28 Wow, I don’t think he’s gonna return to the ring anymore and that saddens me

Overall, most WWE fans were very heartbroken over his status.

HardierGnome @HardierGnome @AdamGoldberg28 All I ever wanted was to see Bobby with the WWE title. It would've been... glorious @AdamGoldberg28 All I ever wanted was to see Bobby with the WWE title. It would've been... glorious https://t.co/F5wjBO9rP5

Former WWE writer Vince Russo had nothing but praise for Robert Roode

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently talked about Robert Roode. He said that he would have the former United States Champion as part of every locker room simply because of the presence he is.

"I would have Robert Roode in every single locker room of every company I was a part of without a shadow of a doubt. You cannot have a better human being, a better team player, a better professional. I mean one thousand percent bro," said Vince Russo.

Whatever the case, it does not look like Roode will be returning to WWE soon. If he does have to retire, it will clearly be an enormous heartbreak for fans.

We at Sportskeeda sent Robert Roode our best wishes for a quick recovery.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes