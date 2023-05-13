"I think he's earned it" – Mustafa Ali picks WWE World Heavyweight Championship winner (Exclusive)

Mustafa Ali has offered his opinion on the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship ahead of the title's reintroduction at Night of Champions.

On May 27, Seth Rollins will face AJ Styles at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. The winner will become the inaugural holder of the RAW-exclusive title, which was recently brought back ahead of the 2023 WWE Draft.

Speaking before Styles' participation in the match was confirmed, Ali told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that he wants Rollins to win the gold:

"I think in my heart the person that I want it to be is Seth Freakin' Rollins, and the reason for that is Seth's there every week, he's on every live event, and he never phones it in. He's out there, the people are singing his song, and I think he's earned it and I would love to see him represent the company carrying the flag for the next few years or however long he wants to do this. So, my vote goes towards Seth Freakin' Rollins." [9:56 – 10:22]

How AJ Styles and Seth Rollins qualified for WWE Night of Champions

On the May 8 episode of RAW, Seth Rollins defeated Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura to advance in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Finn Balor also progressed after beating Cody Rhodes and The Miz.

Balor and Rollins met in the main event, with the latter securing the win to book his spot in the Night of Champions title match.

AJ Styles defeated Edge and Rey Mysterio on the May 12 episode of SmackDown before Bobby Lashley beat Austin Theory and Sheamus. Later in the night, Styles emerged victorious against Lashley to set up a match against Rollins in Saudi Arabia.

