"I don't think it's the end of it" - Veteran thinks The Undertaker could return to WWE in a new role (Exclusive)

Bill Apter feels fans didn't see the last of The Undertaker at RAW XXX and predicted that he could return as a mentor for Bray Wyatt.

The Phenom made a spectacular cameo in his American Bada*s avatar, where he appeared after LA Knight challenged any legend to come out. Moments later, Knight's rival Bray Wyatt also appeared, with The Undertaker sharing a beautiful moment with him.

The Deadman uttered something inaudible in Wyatt's ear before walking away, which fans have been trying to decipher.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter speculated what The Deadman may have said to Wyatt. He stated that The Undertaker might have spoken about the crowd going nuts for him and indicating that he might return down the line.

The veteran journalist feels though the WWE Hall of Famer may not return to wrestle Bray Wyatt, he could show up as the latter's mentor on TV.

"But I don't think it's the end of it. I think he might have said to him, 'Listen to these people,' because the crowd went crazy. But in storyline, I think the Biker Undertaker might come back. Maybe at Royal Rumble or WrestleMania and do something, not wrestle Bray Wyatt, but I don't know, he'll maybe mentor him or something," said Bill Apter. (8:57 - 9:24)

Teddy Long on meeting The Undertaker before RAW XXX

In the same conversation, Teddy Long, who also appeared at RAW XXX, revealed that he met The Deadman in the hotel lobby before they left for the venue.

The former SmackDown General Manager added that he thanked the WWE Hall of Famer for letting him be a part of his illustrious career.

"Yeah, me and Taker, we spoke at the hotel. I saw him yesterday morning in the lobby, we were getting ready to leave for the arena. I got a chance to talk to him and I said, 'Sorry, they didn't have me at your Hall of Fame but I do want to let you know I appreciate everything you've done for me and I appreciate you for letting me be a part of your journey.'" (4:14 - 4:37)

Considering the pop his appearance generated, it's safe to say WWE would definitely want The Undertaker to show up again on TV down the line.

