"I think she is going to outsmart Mami" - RAW star believes Rhea Ripley has finally met her match

A WWE RAW star believes Rhea Ripley has finally met her match and will be dethroned of the Women's World Championship.

The Judgment Day member was the first entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match this past January in San Antonio, Texas. She went the distance and sent Liv Morgan over the top rope to earn a title match at WrestleMania. The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become champion and has been dominant ever since.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended the title at Crown Jewel and Survivor Series last month. She defeated Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match on the December 11 edition of RAW and attacked the Alpha Academy member after the bell. Ivy Nile made the save and confronted the champion in the ring. Ripley is now scheduled to defend her title against Nile on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW on January 1.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Maxxine Dupri claimed that Ivy Nile had a chance against Rhea Ripley. Dupri predicted Nile would outsmart The Eradicator to become the new Women's World Champion.

"I think that if anyone can do it, Ivy is the girl. I don't know if you guys have seen her in the gym but is my buff bestie. Mami is buff as well, but I think Ivy is a smart girl. I think she is going to outsmart Mami on this one and hopefully pull out a win," she said. [From 36:31 - 36:47]

Rhea Ripley reacts to message from returning WWE star

R-Truth made his return to the company at Survivor Series and has somehow convinced himself that he is a part of The Judgment Day.

The veteran has managed to get inside the heel faction's clubhouse several times and even made a mess on their couch while enjoying some jelly rolls. Rhea Ripley took to social media to share a picture with her stablemates and noted that they were a family. R-Truth noticed that he was not a part of the picture and reacted with a GIF of comedian Kevin Hart.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley responded with a GIF of her own to signify that she is tired of R-Truth's antics on WWE RAW.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley has been very impressive so far as Women's World Champion, and Ivy Nile has an uphill battle on January 1. It will be interesting to see if Nile can pull off the upset on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW.

Would you like to see Ivy Nile win the Women's World Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.