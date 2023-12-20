Legendary 59-time WWE champion responds to Rhea Ripley's message to her "family"

A legendary WWE champion has just responded to Rhea Ripley's message to her "family."

R-Truth has been one of the most entertaining WWE Superstars in recent memory. His antics have fans laughing out loud. Every time he shows up on screen, fans go wild because they feel they will witness an entertaining moment.

Despite his fun personality, R-Truth was kept off television until recently when he appeared in Judgment Day's clubhouse. He has convinced himself that he is a member of the group despite being on the receiving end of a beatdown.

This past week on RAW, Truth faced JD McDonagh in a loser leaves Judgment Day match where he won. So, he now clearly thinks he is a member of the group. However, Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to post a picture of the group without R-Truth. The former United States Champion quickly reacted Mami's message with a gif.

Becky Lynch plans to take the Women's World Championship off Rhea Ripley

Rhea has a lot of women gunning for her title, and one of them is The Man Becky Lynch. Lynch has yet to face Rhea for the title as she has been preoccupied with Damage CTRL and Trish Stratus.

However, during a recent interview with Strutting From Gorilla, she stated that she has her eyes set on Ripley and her title.

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]."

It will be interesting to see who will win that encounter between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley.

