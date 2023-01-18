"I don't think he's gonna win the Royal Rumble" - Former WWE writer predicts Cody Rhodes' future following major update on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on Cody Rhodes' return at the Royal Rumble this year.

WWE has been airing vignettes for the last two weeks to hype The American Nightmare's return to the squared circle. On the latest episode of RAW, a promo video was released which featured Cody Rhodes. In the same video, Rhodes declared that he would be entering the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

"You know the saying in wrestling is never K Fabe yourself by not announcing somebody but it really to me, it depends on where business is. Like if you're rolling, and you know 5 million people are tune in every week then you could surprise to death, but when you know if you need to get a ratings bump, if you need to get subscriptions up on peacock then you gotta go ahead and you gotta promote," said Russo. (15:21- 16:00)

In continuation of the interview, Russo predicted that The American Nightmare wouldn't win the Royal Rumble.

"I don't think he's gonna win the Royal Rumble. I think they want to get him in a program because he's gonna have a lot of rust. He hasn't wrestled in a long time, I think they're gonna probably put him in a program before they elevate him. So that would mean that whoever eliminates him from the Royal Rumble, he could be in a program with that guy, work with that guy, get all the ring rust out and then stop moving them up the ladder again. " (16:44- 17:23)

Vince Russo suggested a gimmick change for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is currently one of the company's popular babyfaces. While speaking during the same interview, the veteran proposed the idea that WWE should go for a heel turn for Cody.

He further added that it would be even better if the company decides to put his wife, Brandi Rhodes, in the storyline.

"Just put his wife out there with him. That's what you got to do. I swear to God, they're doing these babyface workouts, do not put his wife in those. I don't know this woman from a hole in the wall, but she just comes across as the most unlikable human being on the planet. Do not put her in these babyface vignettes."

