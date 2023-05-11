"I think I've got to do it one time" - AJ Styles reveals special entrance he wants to perform in WWE

Recently returned WWE Superstar AJ Styles has revealed an interesting entrance he would like to do once before his career is said and done.

The Phenomenal One suffered a broken ankle at a WWE Live Event in December. The O.C. became a non-factor on television during his time away, but the group is back together on SmackDown now that AJ has returned.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the 45-year-old disclosed that he would love to ride his motorcycle down to the ring one time during his career:

"I always wanted to my motorcycle, I think I've got to do it one time. So, I'm kind of a motorcycle guy, I haven't been able to ride in quite a while because as a WWE performer, you don't get to do anything that much because you are busy working," said AJ Styles. [00:10 - 00:24]

He added that he will not be bringing a bike like The Undertaker's to the ring. Styles used a humorous nickname for a sportbike and said he will be riding a high-speed motorcycle to the ring if he gets the chance:

"First thought is probably not your average motorcycle, not a chopper, I'm not The Undertaker. But I will take a crotch rocket and ride it down," added AJ Styles. [00:30 - 00:40]

WWE @WWE



Let the Phenomenal One know if that is something you want to see! Should @AJStylesOrg ride a motorcycle to the ring at some point this year?Let the Phenomenal One know if that is something you want to see! Should @AJStylesOrg ride a motorcycle to the ring at some point this year? Let the Phenomenal One know if that is something you want to see! https://t.co/xJFMtLRlqm

He will be taking part in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament and has a chance to earn his way into the title match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions on May 27th.

The Viking Raiders attack AJ Styles and The O.C. on WWE SmackDown

The Viking Raiders attempted to ruin The O.C.'s return to SmackDown recently but it blew up in their face.

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin made their way to the ring on the April 28th edition of the blue brand and were about to cut a promo when The Viking Raiders interrupted. The heel group got in the ring with The O.C. and a brawl broke out.

In the end, AJ Styles and The O.C. stood tall and posed over Erik of The Viking Raiders in the ring as Valhalla and Ivar were on the floor. Gallows and Anderson then picked up a victory over The Viking Raiders on the May 5th edition of the blue brand.

AJ Styles has the opportunity to get back to being in the main event if he can advance in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. Only time will tell which superstar earns the right to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions later this month in Saudi Arabia.

Would you like to see The Phenomenal One ride his motorcycle to the ring for his entrance in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes