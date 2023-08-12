"I think it'd be dope" - 38-year-old WWE Superstar reveals he wants to get a head tattoo

A 38-year-old WWE Superstar has disclosed that he wants to get a full head tattoo.

Baron Corbin has had a rough time as of late after being abandoned by WWE legend JBL as his manager. The former champion has now returned to NXT and has the chance to reinvent himself in WWE's developmental promotion.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet ahead of SummerSlam this past Saturday night in Detroit, Corbin revealed that he is interested in getting a massive tattoo on his head. Chris Van Vliet noted that the last time he spoke to Corbin, he said he was going to get the tattoo, and the veteran admitted that he just hasn't gotten around to it yet:

"I just haven't gotten there yet. But right now, we're doing a full-back piece, which is probably going to run 80 hours. I mean, it is hard to get time to lay there and get tattooed for 6,7,8 hours. Then I've got to finish this arm, and then we're going to get onto the head," said Baron Corbin. [From 00:26 - 00:44]

Chris Van Vliet then wondered if he was looking to get a tattoo like Bam Bam Bigelow, and Baron Corbin said he would love that or just one side of his head:

"I would love it, or just a giant one side. Yeah, I think it'd be dope," he added. [From 00:47 - 00:51]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Baron Corbin reveals his dream opponents in WWE NXT

Baron Corbin recently opened up about some of the younger stars he would like to face in NXT.

Corbin battled Gable Steveson in his debut match at NXT Great American Bash on July 30th. The match ended quickly due to a double count-out but Corbin is interested in continuing the rivalry. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he named Gable Steveson, Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, and Ilja Dragunov as superstars he is hoping to work with in WWE NXT:

"I still wanna go behind Carmelo. I still want my hands on that title. Gable Steveson, obviously, we went to war at the Great American Bash, so maybe he and I still got something. I think Ilja is an amazing talent, Bron Breakker; those are the guys I wanna mix it up with. So will see who I punch in the face next that gets offended, and then we could have some fun," said Baron Corbin. [3:26 - 3:47]

You can check out the full interview below:

Baron Corbin has had an up-and-down career in WWE but has established himself as a talent the company can rely on. It will be fascinating to see when the former United States Champion returns to the main roster down the line.

Are there any veteran WWE Superstars you would like to see spend time in NXT to help younger talents? Sound off in the comments section below.

