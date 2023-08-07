Baron Corbin reveals the dream opponents he wants to face in WWE NXT (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin recently mentioned that he was looking forward to locking horns with the likes of Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov in NXT.

Since moving down to the developmental brand back in May, Corbin has feuded with Carmlo Hayes for the NXT Title and the debuting Gable Steveson. While the 38-year-old performer failed to win the title from Hayes, his match against Steveson at Great American Bash ended via a double count out.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Baron Corbin opened up about his aspirations during his NXT run. Apart from another shot at Carmelo Hayes' NXT Title, Corbin is also looking forward to a rematch against Gable Steveson.

Furthermore, he named Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov as some of his other dream opponents.

"I still wanna go behind Carmelo. I still want my hands on that title. Gable Steveson, obviously, we went to war at the Great American Bash, so maybe he and I still got something. I think Ilja is an amazing talent, Bron Breakker; those are the guys I wanna mix it up with. So will see who I punch in the face next that gets offended, and then we could have some fun," said Baron Corbin. [3:26 - 3:47]

Check out the full video below:

Baron Corbin on his WWE push fizzling out

In October last year, Corbin was paired with JBL as his manager. Though the act was featured on WWE RAW for a few weeks, it failed to strike a chord with fans. Mere months later, the association ended with both going their separate ways.

In his recent appearance on the After The Bell podcast, Baron Corbin mentioned that there were myriad reasons why the pairing didn't connect with the viewers.

"When we got to the end of the JBL stuff, we were trying to make it work, but I just think there were a few things that went against us. Opportunity and timing and a few other things. And you could feel it. I felt like I was in a movie, stuck out in the ocean and waiting to get eaten by sharks. I was drowning, in a sense. And that's when we had the conversation. 'Okay, what do we do?'"

Considering he has gained a lot of momentum, thanks to his work in NXT, it remains to be seen how he would fair after returning to WWE's main roster.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here