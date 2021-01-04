WWE executive opens up about John Cena's reaction to working with Kevin Federline - "John saw the exact same thing that everybody else saw"

Bruce Prichard recently discussed Kevin Federline's WWE appearances on the latest episode of his podcast, opening up about John Cena working with the television personality.

Bruce Prichard is the current Executive Director of WWE RAW and SmackDown. He's also a Senior Vice President in WWE.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard revealed John Cena's thoughts on working with Kevin Federline. Prichard put John Cena over as a professional, and added that he knew the angle would get publicity. Prichard also spoke about Cena meeting Federline and then went on to talk about what a nice guy Kevin Federline was behind the scenes:

"John Cena is a pro. I think John saw the exact same thing that everybody else saw and this was going to get publicity. This would get people talking about things. Then when he met Kevin, he thought, ok, this guy’s alright. Kevin Federline, and I don’t for the life of me, I don’t get how this guy got such a bad reputation even beforehand because when you meet him and you work with him and you’re around him for more than 10 minutes, he is a very charming guy. He is a genuinely nice guy. I think, but he is not pretentious." H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Kevin Federline's feud with John Cena

Kevin Federline made his WWE debut on RAW in October, 2006. He soon got into a feud with John Cena. Federline went on to interfere during John Cena's World Heavyweight Championship match against Booker T and Big Show at Cyber Sunday in November. Federline hit Cena with the title belt and cost him the match, with Booker T picking up the win.

John Cena and Kevin Federline went on to face off in singles action on the New Year's Day episode of RAW. Federline pinned Cena after Umaga came out and laid out the multiple-time world champion. Later on in the same night, John Cena hit Federline with multiple finishers in the ring.