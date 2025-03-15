"I think he overacts"- WWE veteran makes it clear that he doesn't like Paul Heyman (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is widely regarded as one of the greatest minds in pro wrestling history. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not a huge fan of The Wiseman, as he believes that the latter is one-dimensional and often overacts.

Ad

Heyman was present on SmackDown this week, where he delivered a promo. However, the Hall of Famer did not say much during the segment and mainly promoted WWE 2K25 before noting that Roman Reigns would be on the blue brand next week.

Speaking about the promo on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo stated that he doesn't like Heyman much and that the latter has been cutting the same promo for the last 10 years:

Ad

Trending

"I don’t like Paul Heyman. It’s very hard for me to be objective when it comes to Paul. I think the dude has been cutting the same freaking exact promo for the last decade, man. It’s so one dimensional, it’s always the same thing. I think he freakin' overacts. I am not a big Paul Heyman fan like everybody else. I am sorry, that’s my opinion." [From 45:18 to 45:50]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Heyman has been caught in the middle of the brewing feud between CM Punk and Roman Reigns. He was seen interacting with Punk on WWE RAW, which led to The OTC unleashing an attack on The Best in the World.

Please embed the exclusive YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback