"I think it's really close" - WWE legend says top AEW star is better than Kurt Angle in his prime (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long compared Kenny Omega to Kurt Angle, saying the former has the edge over the latter due to his history of working in Japan.

A few days back, a Twitter user got the fans talking with a question, asking who was better between Omega and Angle in his prime. The former AEW Champion himself came forward to share his opinion, saying he would take the loss to Kurt Angle in this case. He also mentioned that he watches the Olympic Gold Medalist's matches whenever he wants to learn.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long and Bill Apter to pick between Kenny Omega and peak Kurt Angle.

The WWE Hall of Famer picked Omega over Angle, saying the former spending years in Japan to hone his talents put him in a better position than the latter.

"The reason I said Kenny Omega, let me straighten this up; I'm not taking away anything from Kurt Angle. But I'm telling you about Kenny Omega, a guy who's come from Japan where when you learn there oroyou get beat up every night. So Kenny Omega has got the experience and he's got a lot of good stuff on his belt. I think it's really close, but I'm just thinking Kenny will come right on top on that," Teddy Long. [1:32 - 1:58]

WWE legend Kurt Angle is also a big fan of Kenny Omega

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the 54-year-old went out of his way to lavish massive praise on Kenny Omega.

The WWE legend stated that Omega was one of the best workers in the business today and revealed that he had been closely following his career trajectory since his days in Japan.

"Someone like Kenny Omega, the impact he has on wrestling today, how good he is; I mean, I think he is one of the best today, without a doubt; for him to say that about me, it's a complete honor. I've kept my eyes on this kid for the last 10 years, wrestling over in Japan, everywhere else but the WWE," said Kurt Angle.

Considering Kurt Angle has called it quits, fans can only imagine what he and Kenny Omega could have achieved in the ring if they were to have a match.

