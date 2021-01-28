"I think Vince McMahon is a genius and I want to meet him" - Current WWE star on his main goal

A current WWE Superstar recently revealed that meeting Vince McMahon is something that he hasn't accomplished yet. NXT star Santos Escobar recently expressed his desire to meet WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, calling it his "immediate goal".

Santos Escobar is a current star on WWE NXT, having debuted for the Black and Gold brand last year after signing with WWE in 2019. Escobar is the current interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship, having won the title last year.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Santos Escobar spoke about several topics, including Vince McMahon.

"There is one thing I haven’t been able to do, and that is meet Vince McMahon. I’m committed to this industry, and that is a lifetime commitment. I was born and raised to do this. I think Vince McMahon is a genius, and I want to meet him. That, to me, is an immediate goal. He will either like me or hate me, but I will discuss my background with him and what I bring to the table. I need to discuss that with Vince McMahon, and that is one of my most immediate goals."

In a chat with SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, Santos Escobar stated that one of his main goals in WWE is to become the first Mexican-born Superstar to main event WrestleMania.

Vince McMahon reportedly not interested in moving NXT stars to the main roster

A recent report indicated that former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is pushing for NXT stars to be on the main roster. But there seems to be a stumbling block in the form of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who reportedly loses "interest" in these stars over time.

The report by Wrestling Observer further stated that there are several Superstars that are not being used on television. It remains to be seen if and when Santos Escobar will be called up to the main roster by Vince McMahon.