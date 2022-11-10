Austin Theory might not have made the most of the Money in the Bank contract, but WWE Superstar Elias made some comments about the failed cash-in.

The 25-year-old was having the time of his life on the main roster until Vince McMahon retired and left the company in July. Since then, Theory has not been able to replicate the same amount of success under the new regime that steered away from every McMahon project except Roman Reigns.

Last Monday, Theory did the unthinkable as he used his briefcase to cash in on Seth Rollins to capture the United States Championship. However, he failed to do so. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, RAW Superstar Elias fired back at Theory for making such a hasty choice:

"I'm gonna be honest here, I think the whole thing was a little bit bizarre. First off, it's an open challenge. So what are you doing in the first place? Secondly, then he wants to use it on a random Monday Night RAW. If I was Austin Theory and I had the Money in the Bank, I would've waited for a way bigger moment and maybe somebody like Roman Reigns when they were vulnerable." [From 13:16 to 13:39]

It will be interesting to see if Theory can bounce back from such a monumental loss.

Austin Theory became the fifth person who failed to cash the Money in the Bank contract

Money in the Bank contract provides a unique opportunity for WWE Superstars to become world champions of their division. However, there are superstars who have miserably failed to do so.

John Cena became the first to fail to cash in as the Big Show caused disqualification during Cena's title match against CM Punk in 2012.

The following year, Damian Sandow failed to cash in his contract on World Heavyweight Champion John Cena.

In 2017, John Cena distracted Baron Corbin, who cashed in his contract at WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. In the end, Mahal rolled Corbin to retain his title. In 2018, Brock Lesnar cost Braun Strownman his match against Roman Reigns.

The Beast Incarnate incapacitated both the challenger and champion to end the match in a no-contest. Last Monday, Seth Rollins beat Theory, who used his MITB contract for the title match.

Do you think Austin Theory can still become a world champion in the company? Sound off in the comment section.

