"I don't think he will" - WWE Hall of Famer believes Randy Orton may never wrestle again (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks if doctors have advised against it, Randy Orton may not ever step back inside the squared circle.

A few days in a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bob Orton Jr. shared an update on his son's status, who has been away due to a back injury since May 2022. He disclosed that while The Viper was training hard for a possible comeback, the doctors had advised him not to put his body at risk by competing again.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long revealed how Orton has turned into a family man in recent years. Long added that the former WWE Champion was no longer hotheaded and had become a much calmer person who understood the value of life.

Teddy Long believes that if doctors had asked him not to wrestle again, Randy Orton would do the wise thing by stepping away from the ring for good.

"Like you said, Randy Orton has a hothead, and I have seen that in the past. But recently, I have had the chance to see Randy, and he has certainly become a family man to me. I don't see that hothead that he used to have. I think he has calmed down and understands what it means to be alive. I can't count it out; you know how this business is; some people got it in their blood, and they just gotta do it, but I think Randy will do the smart thing, and if the doctors tell him not to come, I don't think he will," said Teddy Long. (3:22 - 4:00)

Randy Orton reportedly has a big-money WWE contract

It's no secret that The Viper is one of WWE's most respected, experienced, and biggest stars, who's a major draw to this date. As such, it doesn't come as a surprise that Randy Orton has one of the most lucrative contracts in the company.

A recent report suggested that the former WWE Champion has been making a staggering three and a half to four million per annum for many years. Considering just how much money he has been making, the 43-year-old could afford to hang up his boots anytime he wants and spend time with his family.

